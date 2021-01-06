Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

