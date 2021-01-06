Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,376. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.