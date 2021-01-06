Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

