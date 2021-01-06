Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.82

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $24.85. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 8,071 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 240.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

