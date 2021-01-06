Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.41.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.