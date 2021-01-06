Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.45. 1,981,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,825. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $245.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

