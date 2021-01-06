Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.66 on Monday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $245.53. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

