Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,350. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $245.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average is $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.