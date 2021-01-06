Stuart J. Bridges Purchases 5,570 Shares of UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £10,972.90 ($14,336.16).

LON:UTL opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.22. UIL Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. UIL Limited (UTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

