Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up and integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, the company is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will drive earnings, return on equity and shareholders value. However, increased expenses due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Also, high hedging costs exert pressure on the company's earnings and lower return on assets pose risk.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

