Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOVA traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 233,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.