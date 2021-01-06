Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $60.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

