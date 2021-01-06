Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 6640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. BidaskClub downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $483,002.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,966.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

