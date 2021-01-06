SunOpta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical volume of 501 call options.

Shares of STKL opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.