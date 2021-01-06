Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading 18.4% Higher

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares traded up 18.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. 992,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 625,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

