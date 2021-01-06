Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE) Trading Down 2.7%

Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 5,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.84.

Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) Company Profile (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

