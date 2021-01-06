suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 29.3% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One suterusu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $222,961.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling suterusu

