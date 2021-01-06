Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $21.99. 1,074,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 764,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $848.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.