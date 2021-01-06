SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $26.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.99. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

