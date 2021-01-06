SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $325.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $386.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $392.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.