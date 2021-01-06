SwiftCash (SWIFT) Market Cap Hits $223,580.97

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $223,580.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,632,930 coins and its circulating supply is 165,912,499 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

