Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0995 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Swingby has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $748,956.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00261126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

