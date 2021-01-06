Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

SCMWY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. 6,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

