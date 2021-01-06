Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 131.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

