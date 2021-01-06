Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.36.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 131.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.