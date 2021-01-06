Synthetix Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $12.75 or 0.00036636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 73.8% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $274.71 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00332625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $830.01 or 0.02384915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00025166 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

