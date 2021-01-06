Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.47

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.47 and last traded at $111.94, with a volume of 1007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $584.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

