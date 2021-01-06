Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Piper Sandler raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 274,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,146. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

