Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.32

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 22741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.