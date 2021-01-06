Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $150.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.92. 5,162,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $189.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

