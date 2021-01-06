Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,675,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

