Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.