TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.10. 522,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 277,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.80.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

