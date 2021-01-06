TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.74.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$53.63 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.