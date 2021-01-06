TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.74.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,719. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last quarter.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

