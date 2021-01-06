TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.