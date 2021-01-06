TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report sales of $500.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $505.60 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $566.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

TCF traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $41.63. 139,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,148. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.