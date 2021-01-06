TD Securities Boosts Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$617.31 million and a P/E ratio of -74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.