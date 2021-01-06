Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $365.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $375.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 515.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

