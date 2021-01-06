Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $375.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.18. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

