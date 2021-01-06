Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $960.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 958.50 ($12.52), with a volume of 11471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 31.10 and a current ratio of 31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 929.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 854.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -20.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

