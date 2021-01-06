Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,844 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after buying an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

