TenX Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $46.94 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,675,665 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

