Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.18

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 106462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.