Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Trading Up 2.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 3,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73.

