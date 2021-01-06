The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report sales of $9.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water posted sales of $8.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $49.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Alkaline Water.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,416. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.