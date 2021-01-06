The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth $71,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $33,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

