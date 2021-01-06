The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK) Trading 3.2% Higher

The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.30). 18,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 23,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.87.

About The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

