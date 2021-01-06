The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,009.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost from solid third-quarter 2020 results driven by strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the tenth straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, owing to strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. It expects investing heavily in the Truly brand to enhance the brand’s position in the hard seltzer category. Moreover, it revised depletions and earnings view for 2020 based on the trends witnessed in the first nine months and expectations for the rest of the year, including strong performance for the Truly brand. Also, it expects all of its brands to witness growth in 2021. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher productions costs and labor costs at its breweries are hurting gross margin.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $909.27.

NYSE SAM opened at $969.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $953.65 and a 200-day moving average of $856.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

