The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Brink’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 19,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

