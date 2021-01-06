The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.46

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 32536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

